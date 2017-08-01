Man accused of attacking teen with knife, leaving bag of selfies surrenders to police

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man suspected of attacking a teenage girl with a knife, before fleeing and leaving behind a bag of his selfies.

Police arrested 38-year-old Javier Pazpaz, Monday and charged him with battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to police, on July 16, Pazpaz grabbed a 17-year-old girl who was walking home and told her she should go with him while holding a knife and groping himself.

The girl said she would call police, reportedly scaring off Pazpaz, causing him to flee and leave behind a plastic bag containing selfies of himself.

According to police, Pazpaz turned himself in, Monday.

Pazpaz has since been transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

