Man accused of attacking BSO Sergeant in Oakland Park denied bond

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of assaulting a Broward Sheriff’s Office Sergeant in broad daylight in Oakland Park was arrested, Monday, and now faces several charges.

Twenty-four-year-old Tyler Michael Comegno was arrested after being accused of assaulting a BSO Sergeant, Monday, at around 11:30 a.m., along the 200 block of Northwest 51st Court, during a traffic stop.

Police said Comegno struck the sergeant in the face and fled the scene after cutting off his ankle monitor. The Sergeant was taken to a hospital for treatment of lacerations to his face, which, according to police, were about four to five inches deep. The deputy was conscious when Oakland Park Fire Rescue took him to the hospital, Division Chief John Preston said.

The 24-year-old has been charged with battery on an officer, violating injunction and resisting an officer, among four prior existing warrants out for his arrest.

While Comegno was granted $100,000 bond on the battery on an officer charge, $50,000 on the injunction violation charge, $100 on resisting an officer charge, he is not bondable on the prior warrants.

He made a vulgar comment to the judge after being denied bond.

The judge referred him to his other judges. The judge added if they should decide to grant him bond, he would be required to be on house arrest.

