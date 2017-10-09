Man accused of assaulting child in restaurant bathroom

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is charged with sexually assaulting a 2-year-old child in a fast-food restaurant bathroom after a witness saw the attack.
The Orlando Sentinel reports that 35-year-old David Gray was arrested Friday morning near a Chik-fil-A restaurant were the assault allegedly took place.
Police say the witness saw the child’s reflection with Gray in a bathroom stall. Investigators say Gray, in a motorized wheelchair pulled out a stun gun tried to keep the witness from leaving the bathroom.
It’s not clear how Gray knew the 2-year-old.
Gray faces charges of sexual battery of a child younger than 12, lewd or lascivious battery and molestation, child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He is jailed without bond and it’s unclear if he has a lawyer.
