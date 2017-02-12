Man accidentally shoots woman in Coconut Creek Dunkin’ Donuts

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have made an arrest after a man accidentally shot a woman at a Coconut Creek Dunkin Donuts, Saturday.

Thirty-eight-year-old Randy Barroso turned himself in after, police said, he accidentally fired his handgun inside the Dunkin Donuts along State Road 7 and Northwest 65th Street.

Barroso has a concealed weapons permit.

Barroso told police he dropped his gun and it went off, striking a nearby woman. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

