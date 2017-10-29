‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’ celebrates 25th anniversary

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - 7News’ own Alex De Armas and Vivian Gonzalez helped celebrate the 25th anniversary of the American Cancer Society’s “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” event.

Hundreds of participants walked through Marlins Park in Miami and downtown Fort Lauderdale, Saturday morning, to support the fight against breast cancer.

The money raised by the event will help the American Cancer Society fund breast cancer research and promote education.

