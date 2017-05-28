KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - For some ingenious boaters in the Florida Keys, duct tape made the difference between victory and defeat.

The annual Schooner Wharf Minimal Regatta hit the waves in Key West, Sunday.

Hundreds came out to watch participants as they attempted to navigate a course in makeshift boats — built with only a little wood and duct tape.

The boaters competed for various awards, including “fastest ship” and “best paint job.”

