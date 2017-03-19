Make-A-Wish gives horse to teen battling bone cancer

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - The Make-A-Wish Foundation hit a milestone of generosity all to help a Plantation teen.

Madison White is battling bone cancer, but she still loves to ride horses. Madison asked the foundation for a horse she could use to ride in jumping competitions.

The foundation was able to deliver Madison a horse, just before her 15th birthday.

Madison’s wish also served as the local group’s 11,000th wish granted, since 1983.

