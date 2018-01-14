LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews were able to extinguish a fire that broke out at a metal recycling plant in Lauderhill, early Sunday morning.

According to Lauderhill Fire Rescue, the blaze began after machinery erupted in flames at the facility, located near Northwest 11th street and 31st Avenue.

After two hours, crews confirmed that the fire was out and cleanup was underway.

There were no reports of any injuries.

