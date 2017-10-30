M-DCPS to host Exceptional Student Education teacher hiring fair

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools will be hosting an event to hire Exceptional Student Education teachers, Saturday.

Taking place at West Miami Middle School, the district is seeking individuals interested in current ESE openings. Applicants will interview with principals from the district who may be prepared to make job offers.

The event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Registration begins at 8:30, with event doors opening at 9.

Participants must possess or be eligible for State of Florida certification.

Pre-registration is also required. To register, click here.

Fall 2017 ESE Teacher Hiring Fair Flyer

