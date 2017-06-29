Lyft introduces 2 new ride sharing options in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A popular ride sharing service is rolling out two new premium car rides in several cities, including Miami.

According to a spokesperson, Lyft announced, Thursday, that Lyft Lux and Lux SUV will be available in Miami for the first time since 2014.

Lyft Lux is a more luxurious ride sharing option and according to the press release, an option for business travelers. For drivers, this is another way to make use of their high-end vehicles.

To qualify, Lyft Lux drivers must drive in a Lyft city where Lyft Lux or Lux SUV is available and drive an approved Lyft Lux or Lux SUV vehicle.

The approved vehicle list can be found here.

The other cities where these services are available include:

Atlanta

Baltimore

Boston

Dallas

Denver

Detroit

Las Vegas

Minneapolis

New Jersey

Orange County

Philadelphia

Phoenix

San Diego

Seattle

Washington, D.C.

