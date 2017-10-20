Lyft driver charged with sexually assaulting 16-year-old boy faces judge

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Lyft driver faced a judge, Friday, after being accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy.

According to Davie Police, 43-year-old Julio Perez was arrested, Wednesday evening, after picking up a 16-year-old boy, bringing him to his house and forcing him to perform oral sex.

Police said Perez offered to pick up the victim once again, but the victim declined.

Perez admitted to the crime, police said, and confessed that he thought the victim was younger.

Perez faced a judge, Friday, and was denied bond.

