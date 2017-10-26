Lyft driver accused of sexually assaulting teen faces judge

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Lyft driver accused of a sickening crime appeared before a judge.

Forty-three-year old Julio Perez was in court, Thursday morning.

Perez was arrested at his Hialeah home, Oct. 18. He has been accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year old boy after giving him a ride home.

Officials said Perez picked up the boy from school in Pembroke Pines and forced himself into the teen’s home where the assault took place.

Perez is being held on a $10,000 bond.

