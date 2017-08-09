Luxury airliner goes above and beyond

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A new jet is proving that the “sky’s the limit” when it comes to luxury and service.

Most frequent fliers are excited when the flight attendant hands them that extra pack of pretzels, but one private plane is upping the game big time.

Crystal Cruises is known for being the most luxurious cruise line — and now that luxury is taking flight with Crystal Skye. They landed in Opa-locka Wednesday to show 7News what they’re all about.

“We’re on board a one of a kind aircraft,” said Edie Rodriguez, CEO Crystal Cruises. “Crystal Air Cruises Crystal Skye — it’s the most luxurious private charter aircraft available for up to 88 guests.”

From the second you board Crystal Skye, you’ll see it’s like no other plane you’ve ever been on.

The seats are spacious and luxurious. “Each of those seats come with a 24-inch monitor, unlimited Wi-Fi, phone calls anywhere in the world, a myriad of entertainment and even live TV,” Rodriguez said.

There are no flight attendants here either. Instead, there are 20 sky butlers who speak a combined 35 different languages. They’re set to cater to your individual wishes during the flight.

“Is there really any other way anyone would want to travel?” Rodriguez said.

There’s also a lounge with a fully stocked bar and of course, some gourmet food. “We have an incredible chef,” Rodriguez said, “so this is the kind of aircraft where we ask the guests before they come on what they would like to eat when they are on board.”

This plane is luxury on top of luxury. The price starts at $55,000 per hour and goes up from there.

