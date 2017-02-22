Ludlam Lights Lantern Parade and Festival in South Miami this weekend

SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - The second annual Ludlam Lights Lantern Parade and Festival returns to South Miami, this Saturday.

The event, which is presented by Florida East Coast Industries and the Friends of Ludlam Trail and Miami-Dade County, will also celebrate Ludlam Trail’s upcoming expansion project thanks to funding from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and The Miami Foundation.

Ludlam Lights will take place at South Miami High School at 5 p.m., and will feature festive luminaries that will light the trail from 56th Street all the way to 68th Street.

Participants will receive free lanterns, refreshments and giveaways. However, participants are encouraged to bring their own decorated lanterns.

The event will feature live music by The 540s, cooking demonstrations and Lincoln’s Beard Brewing, Co. will be on site to serve free samples of their craft beer.

Ludlam Trail is a project that aims to create a continuous bike/pedestrian path and green space that will provide 30,000 residents with a direct link to five schools, six parks and a 30-mile trail network.

The Knight Foundation’s contribution of $250,000 and The Miami Foundation’s $25,000 match will go directly towards the development of the master plan for the public portions of the Ludlam Trail.

“By linking residents across Miami with the city’s urban core, as well as schools, recreation and alternative transit, the Ludlam Trail will help to build a more vibrant, connected Miami,” said Matt Haggman, Knight Foundation program director for Miami. “It will provide a new space for people from different backgrounds and income levels to connect and make our city more of a place where talent thrives and people want to live and work.”

The parade was rescheduled to this Saturday from its Dec. 2016 date due to rain.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.