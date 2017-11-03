Lowe’s to hold job fair for new Davie store

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Lowe’s will be hiring more than 100 employees for its new store in Davie, Tuesday.

The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Lowe’s hiring office in Davie Plaza, located at 11372 State Road 84.

Lowe’s will hold open interviews and offer positions on the spot to qualified candidates for part-time and full-time roles, including cashiers, loaders, stockers, customer service associates and sales specialists.

The new store in Davie Plaza is expected to open in early 2018.

Job seekers can learn more about available jobs and apply online here.

