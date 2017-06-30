Louis Vuitton, Supreme open pop-up shop in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - French luxury label Louis Vuitton and New York-based street-wear brand Supreme — collaborated to create a pop-up shop in Miami.

Hundreds of shoppers were checking out the new merchandise in Miami’s Design District, near Northeast 39th Street and Second Avenue.

The pop-up is just one of eight stores set up worldwide, including sites in Los Angeles, London, Tokyo and Paris.

