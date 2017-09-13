Looters steal wedding treasures from Miami Shores woman

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Tragedy struck twice when Patricia Levitt discovered that not only had Hurricane Irma damaged her home, but looters had also stolen precious items from her car after the storm.

“They took everything. My wedding rings, my wedding flash drive, pictures,” said Levitt. “I just want my rings back and my flash drives. I don’t care about my laptop. I don’t care about my watches. I just want my wedding rings and those beautiful memories.”

Levitt placed all her valuables inside a suitcase when she was packing up to leave for the storm. Upon returning, she and her husband made a brief stop at a Miami Walgreens where the subjects attacked.

“Just please, please give me back my wedding rings and my necklaces that my husband gave me and my wedding pictures. They even took the wedding album. I have nothing,” Levitt said. “I know I can’t redo my wedding day, so I don’t have anything else.”

Levitt is just one of many people who have had items stolen from her after the storm. Video showed a group of looters targeting a shoe store on Sunday, during the storm.

“How dare you? You must know that we are out there,” said Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle.

“I’m devastated. I feel like I’m in a nightmare, and I’m waiting to wake up,” said Levitt.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.