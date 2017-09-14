Looters rob several South Florida businesses without power

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida businesses without power have been taken advantage of and robbed by looters, and the number of victims has grown overnight.

Some business owners who have returned to work found their stores trashed and empty.

“I think we’re all a little bit heartbroken,” said Shelce Paglirillo whose business was burglarized.

Other employees, like Cheryl Vainstein, were forced to eat outside as she waited for crime scene investigators. “Atrocious. Miami was hit with Irma and then to find our neighbors and our friends, just took advantage of our situation,” she said. “They hit us when we’re down.”

Businesses off Northeast 72nd Street and Second Avenue had their windows smashed in where crooks got to work. “They made a mess,” said business owner Gabriella Weinstein.

Stores off Northwest 62nd Street and Seventh Avenue were hit by several burglars during the height of Hurricane Irma on Sunday. They grabbed what they could from a Foot Locker before busting the wall next door into the Metro PCS so they could rob the neighboring Game Stop.

“It’s kind of crazy,” said Dojon Tobias whose business was burglarized. “For no reason do you have to do it, especially at a time like this. You’re putting your life on the line for some shoes.”

“It’s sad. You know, this is the home. We’re all friends,” Vainstein said. “She works next door, and we’re all friends here. It’s gonna be hard to come to work next week.”

