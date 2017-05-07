FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Two long-lost sisters have meet each other for the first time after they reconnected through Facebook.

It was an emotional and long overdue reunion at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Shayla and Fabiola hugged each other tight as they met for the first time.

The two sisters share the same dad. However, Shayla moved from Puerto Rico when she was 9 months old with her mother, while Fabiola was raised in Puerto Rico with her parents.

“I always knew I had a sister from my dad’s side,” Fabiola said. “Thank you to Facebook, I was able to find her.”

The two connected on Facebook four to five years ago, and when they finally planned to meet in person, it was a reunion they always hoped for.

“Besides becoming a mom to my three beautiful kids, this is one of the best feelings in the world,” Shayla said. “The feeling is priceless, it really, really is. To actually meet my sister face to face — my blood sister, my only sister from my dad’s side — it’s such a phenomenal feeling.”

The reunion was made possible with the help of Shayla’s best friend, Nicole Diaz.

“This is amazing, the best feeling ever that I got to bring them together, and I have my best friend here,” Diaz said.

The two sisters are also both moms, and they can’t wait for their kids to meet.

“The next step is try to get the kids to know each other,” said Fabiola.

It is not known when the cousins will come together. However, Fabiola and Shayla are planning on spending the weekend together and getting to know each other.

