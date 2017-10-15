Long lines at JetBlue, Spirit terminals at FLL due to ‘equipment issues’

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Travelers flying JetBlue or Spirit Airlines out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport are likely to find themselves waiting much longer to check in, Sunday.

In a tweet, airport officials said both airlines are experiencing “equipment issues” at their terminals.

A 7News viewer tweeted video showing a line of travelers at the JetBlue curbside luggage check-in area that it reached the next terminal.

@wsvn All systems down at JetBlue terminal at FLL. No flights going out and line has reached the next terminal. pic.twitter.com/SuET0JN6eg — Chaya Weiss (@cjw1924) October 15, 2017

Officials urged travelers to arrive at the airport earlier than usual and indicated that staffers are working to solve the problem.

