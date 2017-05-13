KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A sea turtle made his return to the wild in the Florida Keys, Saturday.

Hundreds gathered at Higg’s Beach in Key West for the special send-off. They cheered on Jim, a 170-pound loggerhead who was found in January floating off Sand Key.

Caretakers at The Turtle Hospital in Marathon said Jim was unable to dive due to an intestinal impaction. After a stint of medication and a healthy diet, doctors determined he was ready to get back in the sea.

