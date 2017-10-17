Lockdown lifted for three Miami Gardens schools after nearby shooting

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Three schools in the Miami Gardens area were briefly put on lockdown after a reported shooting at a nearby park, Tuesday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the shooting at a park, located at 18650 N.W. 32nd Ave. in Miami Gardens. The park is right next to Miami Carol City Senior High School, which was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Carol City Middle School and Barbara Hawkins Elementary School were also placed on lockdown as a precaution. The lockdown was lifted shortly before 3 p.m.

According to Miami Gardens Police, an adult male was reportedly shot and was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.

