SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida residents attended a town hall meeting, Thursday, all with the intentions of voicing their grievances about the current administration in Washington D.C.

Crowds poured out of the doors of Universalist Unitarian Church as residents voiced their concerns regarding the actions of those in Washington.

“We’re concerned with the involvement or the possible involvement of Trump with Russia,” said Andres Nazario.

However, the one thing the over 200 people at the meeting wanted to know was where Senator Marco Rubio was. Rubio was not present at the event, and a suit jacket was draped over a chair reserved for him.

“It’s shameful,” said Nazario. “I understand that he was having lunch this afternoon at FIU.”

Fresh off a trip from Europe, Rubio was in South Florida. One man captured video of the senator at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Rubio was later seen at Florida International University where he did take a few questions. “I ran for office, I told everybody I was against Obamacare, I told everybody I was in favor of the things I was in favor of,” he said.

The frustration felt at Thursday’s town hall echoes a string of other meetings around the country with concerned citizens.

The event was organized by Indivisible Miami, who say they invited Rubio. However, Rubio’s office said they were unaware of any invitation.

Rubio’s office told 7News, “We have been fully accessible and responsive to constituents, and our staff has already met with hundreds of these liberal activists at our offices across Florida. As their manual reveals, their goal is to stage a hostile atmosphere, record themselves booing no matter what is said, and refuse to give up the microphone.”

“It’s very disappointing that they didn”t really set up a town hall, and that concerned citizens have to take their resources and their time to put this together,” said Delma Betancourt of Indivisible Miami.

Indivisible Miami said they will take a list of complaints and questions from the meeting and present it to Rubio’s office sometime in the near future.

