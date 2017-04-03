Locales Festival celebrates Latin American culture

MIAMI (WSVN) - Crowds flocked to Downtown Miami, Sunday, for a “Bayside” bash.

Sunday was the first annual Locales Festival at Bayside Marketplace, a one-day festival celebrating Latin American culture.

The festival invited families to enjoy food from some of South Florida’s top Latin American chefs and enjoy some other family-friendly entertainment, such as live music.

“We’re extremely happy with everything that’s happening,” explained chef James Tahhan. “We’re giving back to the community, which is a big deal for us, and after all, we’re just having fun.”

Bayside Marketplace also celebrated its 30th birthday, Sunday.

