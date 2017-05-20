MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of war veterans in South Florida went on a special flight to the nation’s capital, Saturday.

Miami International Airport, in partnership with Honor Flight South Florida and Miami Air, gave more than 70 local World War II and Korean War vets-a look back in time. The group flew from MIA to check out military sites in Washington, D.C.

For many participants, named after the first year of World War II, this was the first time they made the trip. “It was one surprise after another,” said veteran Nancy Georges. “I knew what D.C. was like and all the monuments, but I’d never been to see them with other veterans, and it just had a lot more significance for me.”

Fellow vet Donald Bradley marveled at the logistics behind these flights. “It’s unbelievable. The number of people involved and the activities is just — it’s overwhelming,” he said.

When the group returned, they were greeted by thousands of personalized letters filled with well wishes from people thanking them for their service.

This is the fourth Honor Flight MIA has hosted.

