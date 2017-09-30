Local volunteers send aid to Maria-stricken Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands

(WSVN) - The University of Miami basketball team visited a warehouse in Doral to help sort donations for Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Maria.

“Getting water, supplies, baby food. Anything they need, we’re just sorting it and getting it down to Puerto Rico,” said teammate Bruce Brown.

The team’s current manager and former teammate have ties to the island.

Volunteers from Puerto Rico are grateful for the help.

“In less than an hour, we were able to do 10 pallets or more all categorized,” said a volunteer.

Operation Puerto Rico Care-Lift delivered 18,000 pounds of supplies Friday and got more than 200 people off the island.

Spirit Airlines provided the planes.

Other local efforts include delivering aid to other American citizens slammed by Hurricane Maria

“Right now we’re not the focus in the media, so we’re feeling a little bit forgotten, but we haven’t forgotten,” volunteer Kai Gonzague of Operation Rebuild Virgin Islands.

Gonzague and other volunteers in Lauderhill are collecting donations at Joan Kitchen De VI spot in an effort to shine a spotlight on their island home.

“Less than two weeks apart, we were hit by two storms, so down there they’re really struggling right now. There’s no power, there’s no water, they’re in need of a whole bunch of supplies,” said Gonzague.

The U.S. Coast Guard delivered critical prescription medication to St. Croix, Friday.

Representatives from Doctor’s Choice Pharmacy handed off the medication to be distributed at pharmacies on St. Croix.

The generosity shown to both territories in a time of desperate need have been appreciated

“Thank you for coming, and thank your for donating. U.S. Virgin Islands thanks you,” said another volunteer.

