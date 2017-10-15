NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Volunteers at a South Florida organization are doing their best to make sure hurricane help continues to come to Puerto Rico in the wake of a devastating hurricane.

7News cameras went inside the Northwest Miami-Dade warehouse of “Operation Puerto Rico,” Saturday. At the facility, volunteers packaged hundreds of boxes with 40 pounds of food.

Each box, filled with canned goods and other non-perishable foods, is being sent to individual families in the Caribbean island still reeling from the destruction caused by Hurricane Maria in September.

I wanted 400 boxes today for #PRCareLift. I thought it was a stretch goal. We CRUSHED it; 450 done in ~3 hours! Amazing volunteers. https://t.co/6Qh8WT8Bqd — Seth Miller (@WandrMe) October 15, 2017

Seth Miller with Operation Puerto Rico said the people of the island urgently need these goods. “The support for Puerto Rico from the government, from other organizations, has just not been enough, and we’re concerned that it’s not getting out to the people directly on the island,” he said. “We’ve got friends and family down there. We have a distribution network on the island, and we’re leveraging that. We know exactly what they need.”

Organizers said Spirit Airlines is helping them fly the goods to the island.

