Local venues take precautions in wake of Manchester attack

MIAMI (WSVN) - In response to the terrorist attack in Manchester, officials at local venues said that security is and will remain a top priority.

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, there is no information indicating a “specific credible threat involving music venues in the United States.”

However, South Florida venues are still taking precautions since the region is expecting to present large concerts and sporting events in the summer.

The next big event to hit South Florida with a crowd of 55,000 people is Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons at the Hard Rock Casino on Memorial Day weekend.

“Hard Rock continues to operate at a heightened security alert. We’ve never decreased it,” said a spokesman for Hard Rock Live.

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens is also expecting to draw huge crowds throughout the summer by housing musical acts like U2 in June and sporting events like El Clasico, an international soccer match between Barcelona and Madrid, in late July.

Another large event will be at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, which will host WWE’s Summer Slam Tour in June.

“We continue to be proactive working with numerous law enforcement and a safe environment for our attendees,” said Peter Luuko, the executive chairman for BB&T.

Attendees can also help combat possible threats by reporting suspicious behavior, according to officials.

