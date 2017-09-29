Local travelers react to US warning against Cuba travel

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - With the United States announcing a warning for travelers heading to Cuba, many tourists are now voicing their opinions on the matter.

According to government officials, the warning comes in light of recent attacks on US diplomats in hotels in Cuba. While no American tourists have been injured, officials say they could be injured or are putting themselves at risk by traveling to the country.

Now, some travelers at Miami International Airport are voicing their thoughts on a potential trip to Cuba.

“I wouldn’t travel there. Specifically me, I wouldn’t,” said traveler Shahar Lawrence. “Safety is my number one concern.”

“Do I think it’s safe to go there? I haven’t looked at the State Department’s warning page to determine what kind of issues may exist there,” said traveler Richard Davis. “It may be just as safe to travel to Cuba now as it would be to, maybe, southern parts of Chicago.”

“Of course it effects my family and all the Cubans here in Miami, so it’s really sad to hear,” said traveler Natalie Montero.

There is one more flight for Cuba scheduled to leave from Miami at 3 p.m., Friday. 7News will speak to those passengers about the new development.

