Local travelers react to new Cuba travel constrictions

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - With new constrictions making it harder for Americans to travel to Cuba, tourists at Miami International Airport are now voicing their thoughts on the matter.

The new regulations, put in place by the Trump administration, prevent Americans traveling to Cuba from doing business with companies linked to Cuba’s military. The list of prohibited businesses include hotels, restaurants and tourist agencies.

Americans can also only travel with an organized tour group.

Some travelers returning from Cuba voiced their thoughts on the matter. “I think I was very fortunate to go when I did,” said Laura Lunequist. “I think what he’s doing is incorrect.”

“I think it’s a crying shame,” said traveler Janet McDonough. “It’s very disappointing, and it’s destructive.”

“I don’t like it. I’m glad we got to go, and the policy allowed Americans to go. I think it should revert back to that,” said traveler Chris Marshall.

While the constrictions are scheduled to go into effect Thursday, those who had already planned trips to Cuba will be allowed to go as scheduled.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.