FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several more South Florida organizations are stepping up to provide a helping hand to victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Sunday afternoon, members of the Las Olas Chabad Jewish Center in Fort Lauderdale stocked supplies into a truck headed for Houston. They filled it with food, water and other everyday essentials.

The center’s rabbi said the decision to help out was an easy one. “When the community needs our help, we spring into action, and we are proud to do that,” said Rabbi Chaim Slavaticki.

The Archdiocese of Miami is taking action as well. Archbishop Thomas Wenski is asking all his parishes and missions to take up special collections for a Harvey relief fund.

Meanwhile, OneBlood hosted a blood drive at Aventura Mall, Sunday afternoon, aimed at helping Harvey victims. Another blood drive is scheduled for Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.