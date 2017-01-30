Local politicians speak out on president’s travel ban at anti-Trump rally

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Local politicians expressed their opinion about the president’s temporary travel ban at an anti-Trump protest at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Monday afternoon.

Lawmakers showed up and took the podium at the airport to say that President Trump’s executive order is unconstitutional and needs to be stopped.

“I will not be silent. I will not be quiet. I will make sure to use every ounce of my energy and every inch of my authority that my office grants me standing with my colleagues, standing with leaders in this community to say that we will not go back,” said Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz. “We will not be a country that doesn’t stand up for our values, for freedom and for democracy.”

Representative Ted Deutch also spoke to the crowd to call the ban an unlawful attack on Muslims. “With a simple stroke of his pen, the president undermined our fundamental American values and attempted to return us to a day when prejudiced policies barred immigrants because of their accent, their skin color or their God.”

“We also saw the start of what is going to be the Muslim ban,” said Kareem Moheed with Emerge USA. “This president campaigned on it, and as much as he wishes to deny it now, that is what we are seeing. Decriminalization of religious beliefs.”

The ban has also affected many Americans who were forced to relive their past like Holocaust survivor Allan Hall.

“As a Holocaust survivor, I cannot remain silent when people are excluded from entry into the United States because of their religion or national origin,” Hall said. “Too many of my relatives were murdered in Europe in World War II because the United States and most of the world considered us undesirable.”

Governor Rick Scott, however, supports the ban. He spoke to 7News about his thoughts on the executive order. “We have Muslims that love our state, and we have Muslims that love our country, and then we have radical Islam that actually wants to do harm to us,” he said. “From my standpoint, I want everybody in my state to be safe, whether you live here or you visited here, but this is not a Muslim ban. What President Trump has said, this is about public safety.”

Those who gathered at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, however, disagree with Scott’s views on the ban.

