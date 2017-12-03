DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - More than 75 years after the historic day, a ceremony in Dania Beach paid tribute to the men and women who lost their lives in Pearl Harbor, Sunday.

In attendance was 101-year-old Joseph Iscovitz, one of the oldest remaining survivors.

On Friday, 7News sat down with him and his family in Coconut Creek to hear the historic tale.

Icovitz said he enlisted in the 1930s, during the Great Depression, and was 25 years old at the time of the attack. “I called Fort Shafter, and they said, ‘Japan has bombed us, Japan’s bombed us,'” he said.

His son, Doug Iscovitz, elaborated further. “He was in a tent when the Japanese planes were coming overhead, and he could hear the explosions, came running out and saw the eyes of the pilots, saw the planes coming overhead and dropping the bombs on the ships, and the explosions,” he said.

More than 2,300 Americans died Dec. 7, 1941, when 300 Japanese fighter planes bombed the base, drawing the U.S. into World War II.

