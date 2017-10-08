FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida organization is helping out a family from the U.S. Virgin Islands that is seeking safety after Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

Natalie Hollins and her loved ones were flown into Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport from St. Thomas as part of a relief effort by a local organization called V.I. Angels.

Among the evacuees is an elderly man in need of hospice care.

Hollins thanked the woman that helped make their flight possible. “We’ve been struggling. and I’ve been trying to get him off island desperately,” she said, “and if it weren’t for the help of Patty Washington, this beautiful woman, I’m so happy to meet her, so happy to be on the ground here.”

After receiving a warm welcome at the airport, paramedics transported the elderly man to a medical center in Boca Raton.

