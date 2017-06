MIAMI (WSVN) - A local online flower shop is working to make a difference by donating old flower arrangements to charity.

Spruce is a website where people can donate their flower arrangements to charity after a big event.

Spruce picks up the flowers and revamps them before delivering them to the non-profit of the donor’s choosing.

