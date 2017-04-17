Local officials praise PortMiami’s economic performance

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County’s mayor and commissioners announced the results of a glowing study on PortMiami’s economic impact, Monday, highlighting the returns on the county’s major investment.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez said the port is paying off to the tune of hundreds of thousands of jobs and tens of billions of dollars in revenue.

“Now, the Port of Miami is responsible, has an economic impact in our community of over $41 billion, making it the number one economic generator in Miami-Dade County,” Gimenez said at Monday’s press conference, “and I know that makes our port director very happy. You’re now number one, and it now means that our airport director has something to shoot for.”

The combination of cruise ships and cargo is bringing travelers, merchandise and waves of employment to the port.

“Most of the jobs created here at the Port of Miami average well over $50,000 a year,” the mayor added, “so these are really good, high-paying jobs, and that really is why we invested so much in this port.”

Soon, Royal Caribbean will build its own brand new terminal, the largest of its kind, in Miami-Dade County. There are also plans for the other terminals, Director Juan Kuryla said.

“We will be working on improving the efficiencies of our cargo yards by installing RTG development system,” Kuryla said. “We are going to be doing new cruise terminals and expanding existing terminals that we have right now at the Port of Miami.”

The port director said 2017 will likely be the first fiscal year that sees 5 million passengers pass through the port.

