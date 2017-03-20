Local officers show solidarity as FHP trooper recovers

MIAMI (WSVN) - Days after a Florida Highway Patrol trooper survived being struck by a vehicle on the Dolphin Expressway, the South Florida law enforcement community has come together to support him on his road to recovery.

Monday afternoon, FHP trooper Carlos Rosario remained in the intensive care unit at Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical but stable condition. Monday morning, he underwent surgery on his legs. “He has massive, severe injuries,” said Dr. Carl Schulman at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Rosario, a 12-year veteran state trooper, was hit by a car, Friday morning, while he stood on the side of the Dolphin Expressway, near the Northwest 107th Avenue exit, in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Officials said he was using a radar gun to catch speeders when a driver lost control and hit Rosario’s car, which then struck him. FHP Sgt. Mark Wysocky said Rosario was wearing an orange safety vest when he was struck.

“The trooper was standing behind his vehicle, on the shoulder, with his emergency vest on, when a vehicle lost control and spun sideways and hit his patrol car and hit the trooper,” said Wysocky.

Now, after undergoing facial reconstruction surgery, among countless other surgeries, he faces a long road to recovery.

But he is not embarking on this journey alone.

At least two officers have stayed by his side, at all times, since being hospitalized, which is just one of the many examples of how his fellow officers have shown their solidarity.

Rosario was supposed to be sitting in the bleachers, cheering on his youngest son Josh during a basketball game on Sunday. “Carlos was supposed to be here,” said family spokesperson Art Alvarez.

Josh, meanwhile, dedicated Sunday’s game to his father. “He’s a basketball player for Miami Christian. [Sunday] was his all-star game,” said FHP Lt. Yosdany Veloz.

In Rosario’s place at the game stood fellow FHP troopers in uniform, as well as others with area departments who have taken the same pledge to serve and protect. “I’ve never seen a brotherhood so strong,” said Alvarez.

It was a show of strength in numbers in solidarity with the Rosario family during this difficult time.

Investigators are still trying to figure out how the driver of the vehicle responsible for the incident lost control.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Rosario and his family. To donate, click here.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.