Local non-profit invites families to Jungle Island for discounted rate

MIAMI (WSVN) - Casa Familia, a residential community being created in South Florida for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is offering discounted tickets to Jungle Island for a limited time only.

On Sunday, April 23, Casa Familia will be inviting the South Florida community for a day of family fun at Jungle Island in Miami.

Until April 21, tickets purchased through casafamiliainc.org/events will be available at a special rate of only $12 for children and $15 for adults.

On April 23, the founders of Casa Familia will meet with families who purchased tickets at 11 a.m. outside the park entrance.

Casa Familia is a local, non-profit organization aiming to foster affordable housing, vocational training, employment services, and person centered solutions for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD).

For more information on Casa Familia or for ways to get involved, click here.

