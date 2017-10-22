MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Doctors from South Florida are heading to Puerto Rico to donate their skills and hand out much-needed supplies.

The Islamic Circle of North America has deployed a team of medical professionals to the Caribbean island where many people are still suffering after Hurricane Maria. The doctors took off from Miami International Airport, Sunday.

The team will volunteer at understaffed health clinics and work with local doctors to treat patients who have been without proper medical care for weeks.

“The purpose of doing that is we want to make sure our brothers and sisters, and those who are at the site and waiting for us, we felt the responsibility to help them, those who are in dire need,” said an Islamic Circle spokesperson.

The humanitarian mission will last through Thursday.

