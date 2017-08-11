Local law firm celebrates new ‘office on wheels’

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rubenstein Law showcased their new mobile office at Northside Plaza in Northwest Miami-Dade, Friday.

Attorneys and support staff celebrated the new launch with local families and activities for children plus a back-to-school giveaway.

The team said they’re happy to give back by helping local students prepare for school.

“What we do, we give back. We’re here giving away book bags,” said attorney Dewayne Terry. “Our mobile office is ready to launch, fully equipped mobile unit that’s going to the community, to the people, and that’s what we do at Rubenstein Law.”

The firm says the mobile office will make it easier to offer legal services to people by driving to their communities in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

