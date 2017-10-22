MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida organization honored local heroes at a dinner held in Brickell, Sunday night.

The nonprofit MSP Cares hosted “A Night of Hope” at the JW Marriott Miami. The event recognized several guests of honor for their work with hurricane relief efforts, including Peter Gary, the CEO of Pinnacle Advertising and Marketing.

“It’s been a three-phase project,” said Gary. “First, to bring goods and services down, Secondly, we wanted to make sure that we could set up efforts to get small businesses back up online. Lastly, we wanted to bring in the efforts to get grants for the small businesses to get up and running.”

7’s own Diana Diaz hosted the elegant dinner that was sponsored by WSVN and the Dade County Bar Association.

The event helped raise thousands of dollars for hurricane relief in the Florida Keys and Puerto Rico.

