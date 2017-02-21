Local high school students participate in Miami Heat Black History Month Challenge

MIAMI (WSVN) - High school students from two South Florida schools got the chance to test their knowledge alongside Miami Heat legends, Tuesday, all in honor of Black History Month.

Students from Miami Killian Senior High School in Miami-Dade County and Plantation High School in Broward County participated in the Eighth Annual Miami Heat Black History Month Challenge at the American Airlines Arena.

During the event, a team from each of the schools tested their knowledge of African-American history in a game show-style competition.

Two Heat legends, Alonzo Mourning and Glen Rice, participated in the competition and served as captains for their respective team.

The winning school, Miami Killian Senior High School, won a $4,000 grant and a Heat prize pack. The runner-up, Plantation High School, received a $500 grant.

After the competition, students from both schools were treated to a pizza party donated by Papa John’s Pizza.

The event was hosted by Heat television host and court side reporter, Jason Jackson.

