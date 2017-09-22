Local help on way to assist hurricane victims

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - In the wake of Hurricanes Irma and Maria, local residents are working to help Puerto Rico and other islands recover from the damage they sustained.

In Coconut Creek, food for the victims was loaded up into four 40-foot big rigs with emergency aid that will make its way to Dominica.

Help is also on its way to Puerto Rico as well. “I am going with generators, food, water because on the island, [you don’t] have anything,” said one man.

American Airlines has resumed partial operations to San Juan, including four round-trip flights to and from Miami. The planes will be carrying supplies and people ready to help the island.

The Coast Guard also loaded up supplies in Miami and is now heading to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Aria Development Group, Coastal Construction and other South Florida businesses also came together to help those affected by Hurricane Irma in the Florida Keys and the Caribbean.

“We’ll be driving down this morning, with stops in Key Largo and Marathon,” said David Arditi of the Aria Development Group. “We have the privilege of having the time and availability to do so. Took a little energy, a little creativity and for us, it was just a no brainer.”

