NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Some South Florida Girl Scouts got a go-to guide about being safe drivers.

One hundred girls participated in a DUI presentation set up by the Broward Sheriff’s Foundation. Students were given a hands-on look into what authorities do when a someone is suspected of driving under the influence.

“It’s been exciting and cool to see the things that police officers do,” said participant Kaitlyn Alvarez.

“They have given me a better view, and I’m sure they’ve given lots of other Girl Scouts a better view,” said another participant.

Girl Scouts got to perform field sobriety exercises, wear impairment goggles and test out a speed radar.

