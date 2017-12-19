Local flights to Atlanta return to normal after massive power outage

Flights heading to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport out of South Florida are now beginning to operate normally after a massive power outage grounded multiple flights fro days.

Passengers out of Miami International Airport finally took to the skies Tuesday after more than 1500 flights were canceled in Atlanta.

Airports around the country could feel the ripple effect after operations were suspended at the nation’s busiest airport.

Officials said a fire in an underground electrical plant, Sunday, was responsible for knocking out the power.