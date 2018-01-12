Local fisherman saves tired swimmer off Florida coast

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A swimmer is now safe on dry land after he was rescued off the coast of South Florida.

The man went swimming, Friday, when he tired himself out and was unable to return to shore.

Luckily, a local fisherman found and rescued the man, calling Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue and the U.S. Coast Guard.

They were able to retrieve the swimmer and return him to dry land.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.