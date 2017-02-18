Local firefighter to push paralyzed dad for entire marathon

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida firefighter will take part in this year’s Fort Lauderdale Marathon, but he won’t be doing it alone. He’ll be pushing his father’s wheelchair for the entire 26.2 miles.

Fort Lauderdale firefighter William Torres said his family has always been close and worked as a team, but now they’re officially “Team Torres.” It’s a team many will be rooting for on Sunday’s race.

When he ran the Fort Lauderdale A1A Marathon last year, William said his father, Antonio Torres, was so proud of him that he wanted to keep the medal.

But William said, not so fast. “I said, ‘If you want the medal, you have to earn the medal.’ And he said, If you push me, I will,'” he said.

In 2015, Antonio was left paralyzed after being struck by a drunk driver at a red light. Since he can’t run, William will be pushing his father in his wheelchair for the entirety of the marathon: 26.2 miles.

“I thought he was joking, but when he started working on it, I said, ‘This guy is serious,'” said Antonio.

The race symbolizes a lot for the Torres family. Antonio’s other son, Carlos Ortiz, flew down from Indiana to participate as well, and he’s not even a runner.

“I was surprised, too, because I never see him running or doing exercise,” said Antonio.

For Ortiz, however, family comes first. “He’s my brother. I’m going to stand with him. I’m going to roll with him,” he said.

The bond this family shares is one Antonio created himself. The brothers said he’s always been a loving and supporting father, and this is the least they could do to help him get the medal.

“Our goal is completion, crossing that line together,” said William.

“It’s all mind over matter. If he doesn’t mind, it doesn’t matter, right?” said Ortiz. “We’ll push it.”

And while the siblings plan to push to the very end, their father joked that while they sweat, he’ll be enjoying the ride. “I just let him run. I just go for the view,” said Antonio.

