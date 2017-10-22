OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida animal rescue group received a generous gift from a local car dealership at a time when they needed it most: a new van to transport foster cats to other states.

For months, members of the Good Karma Pet Rescue of South Florida were transporting foster cats up the East Coast for adoption. Back in June, they ran into some trouble.

“When we went to go from Daytona [Beach], the van just completely shut down,” said volunteer driver Maria Medina.

The organization made a public plea for help after their broken van forced them to put the brakes on their trip. “We’re just in a tough spot,” said Sofia Morales with Good Karma. “We really hope that we can find some assistance so that we can continue.”

This weekend, thanks to some very generous donors, they’re able to continue their heartwarming mission. “We have this beautiful van, brand-new van donated by Honda of Aventura, which we’re so grateful for,” said Rosie Mierbeth with Good Karma.

Dozens of adorable cats are currently on their way to meet their “fur-ever” families. “We are loading up 61 kitties and some adult cats to go to three of our partners,” said Mierbeth. “Two in Vermont, one in New Hampshire, where they will find forever homes, and it’s just such a blessing.”

It’s a purr-fect ending, though the group said the moment is bittersweet. “We get very bonded to them, but we know, in the long run, they don’t have this overpopulation up there up north like we do here, so it’s kind of bittersweet,” said Mierbeth. “We know they are going to find a forever home, but then we open up our homes again and take in more kitties down here in South Florida and save them.”

The group received enough donations to put graphics on the van and get it fully equipped to safely transport their precious cargo.

