Local DACA supporters hold vigil ahead of Trump announcement

MIAMI (WSVN) - As undocumented immigrants across the nation await the White House’s decision on the fate of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, supporters of the program in Miami are holding a vigil for those who lives could be affected by the decision.

The vigil is taking place at the Freedom Tower in Downtown Miami, Monday; it began at 7 p.m. A demonstration was held in in Southwest Miami-Dade earlier in the day.

Local lawmakers said time is running short to prepare. “What has Congress been doing to help the dreamers? Nada, zilch, zip, nothing,” said U.S. Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, R-Fla.

Ros-Lehtinen is calling on her colleagues in Congress to step up and take action on immigration. “I believe that Congress will act, but shame on us for not acting until the very last minute,” she said.

The clock is ticking for the folks on Capitol Hill to come up with a plan.

President Donald Trump is expected to announce an end to the deferred action on DACA, Tuesday. The Obama-era program protects immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children from deportation.

At a press conference, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, “The president’s priorities on immigration are to create a system that encourages legal immigration and benefits our economy and American workers.”

There are currently about 800,000 people protected under DACA, and many of them are protesting across the country in opposition to the president’s policy change that will reportedly be delayed for six months.

“If he takes away DACA, will I lose my job? Are we going to get deported?” said local student Analleli Gallegos. At this moment, I have a scholarship, so I’m actually attending school. I don’t know what’s going to happen, whether I will lose my scholarship as well.”

Trump had previously promised a compassionate solution to the immigration issue. “It’s a very, very tough subject. We’re going to deal with DACA with heart,” he said.

Now, some in Congress on both sides of the aisle are calling foul. “It shouldn’t be surprising, because he campaigned hard on being against a lot of these immigration efforts, said Ros-Lehtinen, “but it’s disappointing, because he had given false hopes, and we thought that maybe there was a ray of light coming through.”

