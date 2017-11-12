SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - After 40 days on the road, a group of South Florida cyclists wrapped up a long ride against gun violence, Sunday.

Participants rolled into Goulds Park in Southwest Miami-Dade after riding down from Maryland. “This ride in particular was emphasizing and bringing awareness to gun safety and gun violence,” said bicyclist Angela Berry.

The group’s work didn’t stop there. They also handed out healthy food to people in need with the goal of feeding more than 2,000 South Florida families.

